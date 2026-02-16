ETtoday新聞雲手機版新聞雲 apps新聞訂閱

全裸在家休息「2裝修工突然闖進來」　女暴怒：為什麼可以開門

全裸在家休息「2裝修工突然闖進來」　女暴怒：為什麼可以開門。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／joliebeky）

▲女子分享誇張事件，在網路上爆紅。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／joliebeky）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

美國一名女子在網路上分享，她在家休息時，一群裝修工人竟然未獲得她的同意突然闖進家中，讓一絲不掛的她非常尷尬，受到了不小的心理創傷。影片在網路上獲得關注。

沒敲門就進屋　裸睡女嚇壞拍片

居住在美國紐澤西州的女子喬莉(Jolie)在TikTok上分享，平時有裸睡習慣的她在家休息時，突然有幾名陌生男子闖進家中，把她嚇了一大跳，詢問後發現這群男子是公寓維修人員。

@joliebeky

I had an insane experience today. Maintenance or whoever is doing inspections came into my apartment and broke the metal security bar on my door to get in. I was asleep in my bed when I suddenly heard someone say “maintenance.” I asked my sister if we had ordered any maintenance, and she said no. As I started getting up, I heard multiple voices and realized there were several men inside my apartment. I was butt-ass naked in my own bed, in my own home. There are only women and a child living in this apartment, and to walk out and see a group of men standing in my living room without any permission is shocking and completely unacceptable. If they knocked and didn’t hear anything, they should have called or scheduled a proper time when I was available. Instead, they forced their way in. I’m completely in disbelief that something like this could happen, and I’ve already filed a police report and plan to press charges.

♬ original sound - joliebeky

影片中可看到，喬莉憤怒詢問這群男子為什麼會在她家，其中一名維修工告訴她，他們是來進行例行檢查，沒想到有人會在家。誇張情況讓她生氣表示，「我全裸在自己家，這是我的私人空間，你們為什麼可以開門」。

影片破3千萬觀看　網友怒喊提告

影片曝光後立即爆紅，獲得3千多萬點閱，許多網友聲援喬莉，「這種情況可以告」、「我是房東，如果不是緊急情況，至少要提前24小時告知房客，這太扯了，建議提告」。還有網友發現，維修工知道喬莉在家後居然沒有立刻離開，疑似偷看她。

喬莉表示，事後她試圖聯繫物業管理員，卻沒有獲得任何回應，後來終於找到物業管理員反映，反而被對方大聲斥責，反控她的態度太咄咄逼人，讓她非常無奈，「我只是希望他們能夠向我道歉」，分享這個故事希望能獲得大眾關注。

