房地產廣告「買4.6億豪宅送勞斯萊斯」　網友：貧窮限制想像

????Taman Duta, Bukit Tunku ????RM60,000,000 Introducing a stunning 4-storey mansion in Taman Duta, Bukit Tunku, one of Kuala Lumpur’s most prestigious and sought-after addresses. Sitting on an impressive 43,000 sqft of land with a built-up area of approximately 40,000 sqft, this masterpiece blends luxury, space, and serenity, ideal for families who desire an exclusive lifestyle while staying close to the city. Featuring 7+3 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, this residence offers the ultimate in comfort and elegance. Enjoy top-tier facilities such as a private swimming pool, lift, and an indoor pickleball court, all designed for both relaxation and recreation. With parking for up to 17 cars and partly furnished interiors, this mansion provides the flexibility to personalize your dream home while retaining its grandeur and sophistication. Bonus: This exceptional property comes with a complimentary Rolls-Royce, making it a true statement of luxury living at its finest. A rare opportunity to own not just a home, but a lifestyle. Only in Bukit Tunku. For private viewing: @therumahouse