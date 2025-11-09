ETtoday新聞雲手機版新聞雲 apps新聞訂閱

房地產廣告「買4.6億豪宅送勞斯萊斯」　網友：貧窮限制想像

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

▲房地產公司表示，有意買下豪宅者，會附送一輛勞斯萊斯。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

馬來西亞一間房地產公司近期豪宅出售的廣告引起注意，聲稱買下6000萬令吉（約新台幣4.6億元）的豪宅，就附送一輛勞斯萊斯，地點就在吉隆坡。這則豪宅廣告影片曝光後引發討論，網友直呼「貧窮限制了想像」。

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

▲房地產公司推銷一棟吉隆坡4層樓豪宅，售價6000萬令吉。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）

星洲網報導，房地產公司The Rumahouse透過TikTok平台發布可購買豪宅清單列表，這些豪宅全是千萬令吉等級。其中，吉隆坡一間售價6000萬令吉的4層樓豪宅引人注目，占地4萬3000平方英尺，擁有7+3間臥室、10間浴室、私人泳池、室內匹克球場，且有裝設電梯，停車位總計17個。

根據影片，有意購買這棟豪宅者可免費獲贈一輛勞斯萊斯，「（買下）這棟非凡的豪宅，將免費贈送一輛勞斯萊斯，真正詮釋極致奢華生活！」

影片曝光後引發不少討論，網友對於買房送車的概念感到難以置信，感慨「貧窮限制了想像」。

@therumahouse

????Taman Duta, Bukit Tunku ????RM60,000,000 Introducing a stunning 4-storey mansion in Taman Duta, Bukit Tunku, one of Kuala Lumpur’s most prestigious and sought-after addresses. Sitting on an impressive 43,000 sqft of land with a built-up area of approximately 40,000 sqft, this masterpiece blends luxury, space, and serenity, ideal for families who desire an exclusive lifestyle while staying close to the city. Featuring 7+3 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, this residence offers the ultimate in comfort and elegance. Enjoy top-tier facilities such as a private swimming pool, lift, and an indoor pickleball court, all designed for both relaxation and recreation. With parking for up to 17 cars and partly furnished interiors, this mansion provides the flexibility to personalize your dream home while retaining its grandeur and sophistication. Bonus: This exceptional property comes with a complimentary Rolls-Royce, making it a true statement of luxury living at its finest. A rare opportunity to own not just a home, but a lifestyle. Only in Bukit Tunku. For private viewing: @therumahouse

♬ Drop Sax - LC DE VV

關鍵字：豪宅馬來西亞東南亞要聞

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

推薦閱讀

2838萬買台北房！「2%服務費」女耍賴只付一半　房仲公司提告了

台北市一名于姓女子113年6月間透過房屋仲介，成功以價金新台幣2838萬向另名林姓女子購得房屋，簽立買賣契約後並完成過戶、點交，未料于女卻未依約給付服務費56萬7600元給房仲，僅付了28萬，尚有28萬7600元未付；房仲公司因此提告請求給付。台北地院法官審理後，判于女給付28萬7600元。可上訴。

10分鐘前

通勤台北市「買房選林口or新莊」　一票秒選後者：離公司近就對了

對於每天通勤往返台北市的上班族來說，買房地點不只關係到房價預算，更直接影響生活品質，一名網友表示，近期有買房的打算，因為預算有限，便放棄蛋黃區，目前考慮林口或是新莊的房子，好奇同樣7字頭的房子，該選林口還是新莊？對此，信義房屋專家表示，最好選離公司近的，且尖峰時刻林口也很塞。

1小時前

八德3.5公里新道路定案！與「三鶯線延伸段」共線　帶動2區發展

桃園八德區交通長期受介壽路及和強路壅塞所苦，市府工務局指出，影響多年的「和強至介壽路段」開闢計畫，都市計畫變更已於10月底公告實施，未來交通壅塞情況可望大幅舒緩。隨著整體開發方向明確，八德地區都市更新與周邊房市發展將再添強勁動能。

1小時前

南韓打房嚇壞豪宅屋主！每年房屋稅「至少繳107萬」　擬拋售避險

近期南韓政府再度強調應增加高房價與多房屋持有者的持有稅，引發首爾江南與漢江沿岸高價住宅屋主焦慮，擔心未來稅負大幅增加。

2小時前

房地產廣告「買4.6億豪宅送勞斯萊斯」　網友：貧窮限制想像

馬來西亞一間房地產公司近期豪宅出售的廣告引起注意，聲稱買下6000萬令吉（約新台幣4.6億元）的豪宅，就附送一輛勞斯萊斯，地點就在吉隆坡。這則豪宅廣告影片曝光後引發討論，網友直呼「貧窮限制了想像」。

2小時前

買房不夠錢？全台「雙貸族」破40萬創新高　平均背負740萬債務

住商機構指出，房價長期高漲，使許多購屋族不得不尋求其他資金來源，信貸成為重要補助方式。根據聯徵中心資料，截至今年7月，全台同時有房貸與信貸的「雙貸族」達40.4萬人，刷新歷年同期紀錄。

3小時前

雙捷運黃金地段！　「中山民安」都更案招商成功

臺北市中山區再添都更亮點！由臺北市住宅及都市更新中心主導的「中山民安公辦都市更新案」近日完成招商評選，昇陽建設企業股份有限公司脫穎而出，成為最優申請人。

4小時前

蓋房成本低卻賣超貴？他喊「自建」免當盤子　網酸：自養雞很便宜

在房地產市場中建商通常是主要獲利者，有時在建商的炒作下，民眾要拿出更多錢買房，於是就有人想另闢蹊徑，認為找人自建就不會給建商剝削了。就有一名網友指出，建商和政府蓋房都賺老百姓錢，不如「自己蓋房」，就不會吃虧了。對此，多數網友普遍不認同，反酸：「你也可以自己養雞豬牛羊」。

4小時前

一聽兒要結婚　急約看房「婚前要買好」再提1要求！準媳婦臉綠了

「婚前婆婆急著買房同住，是什麼意思？」一名準新娘表示，即將和交往10年的男友結婚，沒想到準婆婆突然非常積極找房，甚至堅持要在婚前買下一間大房子，提議一家人住在一起，讓她心裡滿是疑惑與不安。對此，網友勸她快逃，「如果這房沒打算給你一半，那這未來婆家算盤打很精。」

5小時前

30歲男「炒房11間」成百萬身價暴發戶　心怨沒朋友

美國一位男子雷恩（Lane Kawaoka），靠房地產投資致富，30多歲時已擁有11間房產，財富累積破百萬美金。不過事業成功卻讓他感到孤單，因為周圍的人無法理解他的生活方式。直到他加入一個房地產投資者的智囊團，才找到能分享目標與經驗的圈子，治癒了孤獨感。

5小時前

【蛋定啊QQ】貨車門沒關緊右轉　「10籠雞蛋」噴出灑滿地

東森房屋 精選好屋

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

政府砸50億「老宅延壽」！雙北..

潭子版「黑部立山」　住戶傻眼：..

陳傑鳴／賣不掉租不出　房市「燙..

青海家樂福駁「收地傳聞」　一表..

名嘴爆茂德177億封口內幕　「..

鶯歌房價站上5字頭　在地房仲指..

民間地主鐵板一塊！　大型量販店..

三代人「買房轉變」爆感慨！從1..

買房砍680萬後「落跑問神明」..

茂德建設「新北建案」廣告不實　..

ETtoday房產雲

最新新聞more

2838萬買台北房！「2%服務..

通勤台北市「買房選林口or新莊..

八德3.5公里新道路定案　與「..

南韓打房嚇壞豪宅屋主　每年房屋..

大馬房地產廣告　買4.6億豪宅..

全台雙貸族破40萬　平均背負7..

「中山民安」都更案招商成功！

他喊「自建」免當盤子　網酸：自..

男友媽突急著看房「婚前要買好」..

30歲男「炒房11間」成百萬身..

我要投稿 | 人才招募 | 關於我們| 廣告刊登/合作提案 | 客服信箱 | 服務條款 | 隱私權政策 | 著作權聲明 | 免責聲明
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司 版權所有 © ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved. 電話：+886-2-5555-6366