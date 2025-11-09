房地產廣告「買4.6億豪宅送勞斯萊斯」　網友：貧窮限制想像

▲房地產公司表示，有意買下豪宅者，會附送一輛勞斯萊斯。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
馬來西亞一間房地產公司近期豪宅出售的廣告引起注意，聲稱買下6000萬令吉（約新台幣4.6億元）的豪宅，就附送一輛勞斯萊斯，地點就在吉隆坡。這則豪宅廣告影片曝光後引發討論，網友直呼「貧窮限制了想像」。
▲房地產公司推銷一棟吉隆坡4層樓豪宅，售價6000萬令吉。（圖／翻攝自TikTok）
星洲網報導，房地產公司The Rumahouse透過TikTok平台發布可購買豪宅清單列表，這些豪宅全是千萬令吉等級。其中，吉隆坡一間售價6000萬令吉的4層樓豪宅引人注目，占地4萬3000平方英尺，擁有7+3間臥室、10間浴室、私人泳池、室內匹克球場，且有裝設電梯，停車位總計17個。
根據影片，有意購買這棟豪宅者可免費獲贈一輛勞斯萊斯，「（買下）這棟非凡的豪宅，將免費贈送一輛勞斯萊斯，真正詮釋極致奢華生活！」
影片曝光後引發不少討論，網友對於買房送車的概念感到難以置信，感慨「貧窮限制了想像」。
@therumahouse
????Taman Duta, Bukit Tunku ????RM60,000,000 Introducing a stunning 4-storey mansion in Taman Duta, Bukit Tunku, one of Kuala Lumpur’s most prestigious and sought-after addresses. Sitting on an impressive 43,000 sqft of land with a built-up area of approximately 40,000 sqft, this masterpiece blends luxury, space, and serenity, ideal for families who desire an exclusive lifestyle while staying close to the city. Featuring 7+3 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, this residence offers the ultimate in comfort and elegance. Enjoy top-tier facilities such as a private swimming pool, lift, and an indoor pickleball court, all designed for both relaxation and recreation. With parking for up to 17 cars and partly furnished interiors, this mansion provides the flexibility to personalize your dream home while retaining its grandeur and sophistication. Bonus: This exceptional property comes with a complimentary Rolls-Royce, making it a true statement of luxury living at its finest. A rare opportunity to own not just a home, but a lifestyle. Only in Bukit Tunku. For private viewing: @therumahouse♬ Drop Sax - LC DE VV
讀者迴響